Spectrum School performs outdoor holiday video

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Despite the pandemic, the show goes on for Spectrum School students.

On Thursday, staff and students didn’t let the coronavirus infect their holiday spirit. The school filmed it’s holiday program, The Innovative Elves, outdoors.

Complete with costumes, staged choreography, music and fun. The performances were taped Thursday for a musical video to air the following week.

“One way or another we had to make it work,” said Sue Puetz, Spectrum School Music Specialist. “We decided to do it outside in our beautiful facility. Our beautiful woods. We just had a joyful time.”

“The weather’s been gorgeous. It’s been actually one of the happiest days of my life,” Puetz said.

Spectrum School plans to released the music video next week.

