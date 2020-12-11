Spectrum School films their 2020 Holiday Program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Staff and students at Spectrum School didn’t let the coronavirus infect their holiday spirit. The school filmed it’s holiday program. Complete with costumes, staged chorography, music and fun. The performances were taped today for a musical video to air next week.

Spectrum School Music Specialist Sue Puetz said “One way or another we had to make it work. We decided to do it outside in our beautiful facility. Our beautiful woods. We just had a joyful time. And today all the videos happened. The weather’s been gorgeous. It’s been actually one of the happiest days of my life.”

