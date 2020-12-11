RPS 205 attendance boundaries updated for 2021-22

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford School Board approved changes to elementary and middle school student attendance boundaries that will go into effect in the 2021-22 school year.

Attendance boundaries will shift next school year at the following schools: Brookview, Conklin, Constance Lane, Froberg, Gregory, Lathrop, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools; and Flinn, Lincoln and RESA middle schools. The board did not discuss or approve any changes to high school attendance boundaries for the 2021-22 school year.

“Only Brookview, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools are losing students. All other elementary schools affected by this change will gain students because the attendance zone is getting bigger, not shrinking. Follow this link for a map to see how our new attendance zone is different from what’s in place now,” according to RPS 205. “Follow this link to plug an address into the School Zone Locator map to see the assigned zone schools.”

School Board policy will allow many students whose address is affected by the boundary shifts to still attend their current assigned school next year.

According to School Board Policy 7.30, “to minimize the impact on fourth grade students, students who are enrolled in and attending their current assigned school as fourth graders, will be allowed to remain at their current school for fifth grade.”

That means current fourth grade students whose address is affected by the boundary change can stay at their current assigned school for fifth grade.

For middle school students, the policy says, “To the extent a secondary student is displaced as a result of an attendance zone change, the secondary student will have the option to transfer to the new zone school or to remain at the student’s current secondary school for the remaining grades served at that school.”

That means any current sixth or seventh grade students who would be affected by the boundary change can remain at their current assigned school for the upcoming school years.

This switch could mean younger siblings won’t be assigned to the same school as older siblings. If families want to keep siblings together at the same school, the older sibling – who is attending school assigned in the current boundary – can be reassigned to the new zone school so siblings are all together and attend the school in the new assignment boundary. Families should contact the Welcome Center staff for more information and to make that request, or 815-967-8070.

The changes were made to alleviate capacity issues at four schools: Brookview, Riverdahl and West View elementary schools and RESA Middle School. Ideally, a school’s enrollment should be within 85-to-95 percent of the building’s functional capacity. The audit showed that four schools are operating above 95 percent of their functional capacity:

Brookview: 112.3 percent

Riverdahl: 99.1 percent

West View: 97.4 percent

RESA: 109.4 percent

The recommendations came from RSP Associates, an independent third party hired to conduct a building analysis. The firm considered the goal to keep as many students as possible in current elementary and middle school attendance areas, among other guidelines, according to RPS 205.

“Shifting attendance boundaries is always a challenge,” Chief Operations Officer Michael Phillips said. “We don’t want to disrupt our students’ routine and families’ plans, but we also have to take action to alleviate the ongoing crowding for our students and staff. With grandfathering some of our current students in the plans, we hope this move will bring some necessary relief.”

The Transportation Department does not anticipate any significant ride time or cost increases with the new boundaries. Under the new attendance boundaries:

Froberg Elementary students will feed into Flinn Middle School instead of RESA Middle School.

Riverdahl Elementary students will feed into RESA Middle School instead of Flinn Middle School.

Rolling Green Elementary students will feed into Lincoln Middle School instead of Flinn Middle School.

Some Lincoln Middle School students will feed into Jefferson High School instead of East High School.

Families who have questions should contact Student Assignment Specialists in the Welcome Center: or 815-967-8070.

