Rain Today with Snow Potential Tomorrow

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of us will be under a Winter Weather Advisory 6 tonight through 6 tomorrow night. That includes the following counties: Stephenson, JoDaviess, Green, and Rock. Its beginning to look more likely for the heavy snow to remain north and west of the immediate viewing area. It’s still possible that we cloud see 1 - 2″ of snow through tomorrow afternoon. Rain today with highs hovering around the 40 degree mark as northeast winds pick 15 - 25 MPH. Rain tonight that will mix with snow after midnight as temps remain steady in the mid to upper 30′s. Rain will change to snow during the morning tomorrow as temperatures fall to the lower 30′s by late afternoon. North winds will blow tomorrow 15 - 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. Turning colder for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

Next Weathermaker on the way
Prospects for accumulating snow rising considerably Friday night into Saturday

