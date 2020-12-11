Mercyhealth raises $25K, collects 100 gift cards for NICU families

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Mercyhealth Development Foundation held its annual Holiday Give a Gift Drive on Dec. 11, raising more than $25,000 and collecting more than 100 gift cards for families in the neonatal intensive care unit at Mercyhealth’s Javon Bea Hospital-Riverside.

Donors dropped off gift cards, received a holiday cookie making kit as a token of gratitude. Donors and guests also enjoyed a special visit from Santa.

The Mercyhealth Development Foundation reached its goal of raising $25,000 to purchase two SNOO Smart Sleepers. The SNOO Smart Sleeper is used to help babies suffering from withdrawal symptoms due to Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome. This interactive device soothes preemies and infants by rocking them and responds to the infant’s level of fussiness, speeding up and slowing down in direct response to the baby’s movements.

Mercyhealth Development Foundation (Mercyhealth Development Foundation)

Because of the pandemic, Mercyhealth’s volunteers are not allowed in the NICU, making the SNOO Smart Sleeper a much-needed aid to soothe drug-exposed infants.

“The Mercyhealth Development Foundation extends its gratitude to all the individuals and businesses who donated toys or made a monetary gift to the 2020 Holiday Give a Gift Drive, including premier sponsors Rohlik Financial Group and Hayes Locums,” according to Mercyhealth.

Monetary donations are being accepted until Dec. 31, visit here for more information. Learn more about the Mercyhealth Development Foundation here.

