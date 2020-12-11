Local Band Director Participates in Rose Bowl Parade

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Jake Walker is calling it a once in a lifetime opportunity. The Belvidere and Northern Illinois University alum is one of 300 and directors selected nationwide to march in the 2022 rose parade in Pasadena.

Walker who still lives in Belvidere was the drum major of the husky marching band. And is now the fifth grade band director at martin elementary school in Huntley. This will mark the first time a band made up entirely of music educators will be marching at the historic parade. It was supposed to take place this January.. But Covid-19 has pushed it back a year.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.