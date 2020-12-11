Advertisement

Kansas teacher pretends to pass gas during Zoom lesson, students love it

There were a few seconds of stunned silence
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and...
After telling the kids to get out their books, the 3rd-grade teacher played a sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.(Source: AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
By Ed Payne
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (Gray News) – Sometimes you just have to let it rip.

Teacher Emma Ginder recently pranked her 3rd grader class by playing a fart noise during their afternoon lesson.

After telling the kids to get out their books, she played the sound effect and pretended to be embarrassed during the Zoom call.

There were a few seconds of stunned silence, then …

“What was that?” one boy asked amidst an avalanche of irresistible giggles. “I think she farted,” said another boy.

“Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share,” Ginder said in a Facebook post. “Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8-year-old boy.”

Some days you just have to play a toot sound during class to lighten the mood. Way too good not to share. Also, I apologize for having the maturity of an 8 year old boy 🙃

Posted by Emma Ginder on Wednesday, December 9, 2020

