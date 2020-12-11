Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department released the name of the woman that died following a single vehicle crash on Dec 8.

The crash occurred on S. Van Allen Road north of E. Maple Lane Road in the Town of LaPrairie at around 3 p.m. Kristin S. Butler, 41 of Janesville was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, according to the Rock County Medical Examiner.

A forensic examination was completed at the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office on Dec 9. Preliminary results of the examination confirm that Butler died from injuries sustained in the traffic crash.

Additional testing is underway at this time. This death remains under investigation by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Department.

