Illinois State Fair introduces Jumbo Pass

A new Jumbo Pass will give fairgoers access to everything the Mega Pass has to offer, but with the added bonus of unlimited rides on a fan favorite, the Giant Slide.

The Illinois State Fair will be offering a Holiday Special on both passes Dec. 15, 2020 through Feb. 15, 2021. During this time the 2021 Mega Pass is just $60, while the Jumbo Pass will be offered at $70. Anyone who purchases a Mega or Jumbo Pass will receive a full refund if COVID-19 prevents the Illinois State Fair from being held.

The 2021 Illinois State Fair will take place from Aug. 12 to Aug. 22.

“You will see all new rides on our midway in 2021, adding more value to your Mega or Jumbo Pass,” Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “The Double Ferris Wheel (Skywheel) and Mega Drop (Supershot) make their way back to the Illinois State Fair along with numerous other spectacular rides including: The Eclipse, X Scream, Rockstar, Screamer, Catch N Air and Surfs Up, just to name a few of our new attractions.”

Mega and Jumbo Passes will be available for purchase throughout the Fair. However, the price will increase to $70 for the Mega Pass and $80 for the Jumbo Pass on February 16 and increase to $80 and $100 beginning Aug. 1.

Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available and make great stocking stuffers. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2021 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.

