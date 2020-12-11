Illinois electors to cast ballots for president on Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will preside over electors formally casting ballots for President and Vice President of the United States on Monday.

When Illinois voters went to the polls on Nov. 3, they were actually voting for presidential and vice-presidential electors. On Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Illinois House Chambers inside the State Capitol Building in Springfield, those 20 electors from Illinois will formally cast their ballot for President and Vice President of the United States.

Electors from all 50 states, and the District of Columbia, are required to meet on this day in their respective state capitols to cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States.

“On Nov. 3, the people of Illinois voted for electors pledged to vote for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President,” White said.

The public may also view the meeting live by going to the Illinois General Assembly’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.