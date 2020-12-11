Advertisement

Illinois electors to cast ballots for president on Monday

The public may also view the meeting live by going to the Illinois General Assembly’s website.
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes...
The Constitution gives the electors the power to choose the president, and when all the votes are counted Monday, President-elect Joe Biden is expected to have 306 electoral votes, more than the 270 needed to elect a president.(Source: CNN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White will preside over electors formally casting ballots for President and Vice President of the United States on Monday.

When Illinois voters went to the polls on Nov. 3, they were actually voting for presidential and vice-presidential electors. On Dec. 14, at 10 a.m. in the Illinois House Chambers inside the State Capitol Building in Springfield, those 20 electors from Illinois will formally cast their ballot for President and Vice President of the United States.

Electors from all 50 states, and the District of Columbia, are required to meet on this day in their respective state capitols to cast their ballots for President and Vice President of the United States.

“On Nov. 3, the people of Illinois voted for electors pledged to vote for Joe Biden for President and Kamala Harris for Vice President,” White said.

The public may also view the meeting live by going to the Illinois General Assembly’s website.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely
REjournals.com
Belvidere apartment property sells for $2.2M
As the Rockford Park District feels the financial effects from COVID-19 officials say tough...
Community members react to Rockford Park District’s 2020 action plan
Richard DeLisi, second from left, walked out of a Florida prison Tuesday after serving 31 years...
Man who was serving 90-year sentence for marijuana released
I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic

Latest News

Fatal crash
Janesville woman identified after fatal crash in Rock Co.
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Getting Around Illinois provides latest winter road conditions
115th Air National Guard Commander Bart Van Roo delivers statement on death of pilot who...
115th Fighter Wing commander: Investigation underway into pilot’s death in Upper Peninsula crash
COVID-19 in prisons and jails
71 positive COVID-19 cases at Rock Co. Jail