I-90 semi-trailer crash backs up westbound traffic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - UPDATE: All lanes are reopen to traffic as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.

No injuries were reported.

8 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11 -- A two-vehicle accident is causing back-ups on I-90 Friday morning.

Around 7 a.m. authorities report a car and semi-trailer crash on I-39 near the I-90 exit is causing slow-moving traffic near Mill Road.

Multiple lane closures have been reported and traffic is stalled for westbound traffic on I-90.

Reports indicate that 40,000 pounds of granualted sugar were contained from the semi-trailer but the crash caused a 75-gallon fuel spill.

