Holiday Give A Gift drive-thru

Volunteers at Mercyhealth aren’t allowed in to care for the babies due to pandemic restrictions.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 11, 2020 at 12:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To support babies for their first Christmas, Mercyhealth System is hosting a donation drive-thru to provide a new device for babies in the intensive care unit who aren’t allowed to go home for the holiday.

Donors spent Thursday morning bringing in gift cars and cash to Mercyhealth’s Riverside campus to help the health system purchase brand new Smart Sleepers for babies in the NICU.

“The community has always supported our hospital system and were just grateful for the people who come and help and as jenny said this is the toughest time in many of these families lives to be here with an infant or a child so any little bit of support we can get from the community really brightens their day,” Patrick J. O’Keefe, Mercyhealth Development Foundation Chairman said.

