Holiday Give A Gift drive-thru

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - To support babies for their first Christmas, Mercyhealth System is hosting a donation drive-thru to provide a new device for babies in the intensive care unit who aren’t allowed to go home for the holiday.

Donors spent Thursday morning bringing in gift cars and cash to Mercyhealth’s Riverside campus to help the health system purchase brand new Smart Sleepers for babies in the NICU.

Volunteers at Mercyhealth aren’t allowed in to care for the babies due to pandemic restrictions. The new devices can provide much needed comfort to babies who might be feeling a little alone this holiday season.

“The community has always supported our hospital system and were just grateful for the people who come and help and as jenny said this is the toughest time in many of these families lives to be here with an infant or a child so any little bit of support we can get from the community really brightens their day,” Patrick J. O’Keefe, Mercyhealth Development Foundation Chairman said.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.