Guilford paves way for high school chess in Illinois

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - High school sports are at least three weeks away from getting back to practice, but while all students sit at home, there is one IHSA activity that has not stopped competing.

The answer is chess.

Competitions have gone completely virtual and chess clubs like Guilford are playing tournaments from home, just as they did this past weekend in a 37 team invite.

Coming off of their best season where the Vikings took 27th at state, head coach Erik Czerwin took the lead and developed a way to play matches on the computer.

Under social distancing protocol, only two teams could play inside an entire gym so Czerwin says he had to come up with a new plan.

“I spent all summer trying to avoid being the guy that would come up with the solution,” said Czerwin. “Then it just occurred to me that at the end of a tournament, I’ll hand off a stack of paper to the tournament host and say, “Here’s your tournament.” It’s just a record of all the matches played and everything. It dawned on me that all we need to do is create that in a virtual space. I know Google sheets and I built it in Google sheets and it’s been a huge success so far.”

