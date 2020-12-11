Governor Pritzker responds directly to a call by a local state representative to ease restrictions on restaurants

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Representative Joe Sosnowski sent out a release saying that data shows nearly 70 percent of all Covid-19 outbreaks in Illinois have occurred within long term care and assisted living facilities. But he feels restaurants has seen a very small amount of outbreaks but have been the prime target of what Sosnowki calls Governor Pritzker’s extreme mitigation orders. The 69th district representative also accused the governor and director of public health Dr. Ngozi Ezike of leaving data out of their reports in order to justify their decisions.

“Representative Sosnowski has all along not believed that bars and restaurants have anything to do with transmitting or amplifying the disease. But he’s wrong. I would be happy to resend to Representative Sosnowski the studies that have been done by all the reputable scientific institutions that have done these. All have nearly universally said bars and restaurants, because people are not wearing masks for long periods of time. Those are places that can be dangerous for people” said Governor Pritzker.

