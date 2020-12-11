FIRST ALERT: Accumulating snow still on for some through Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Periods of rain will continue Friday night into the overnight hours for most of us in the region. We are monitoring the timing of the freezing line arrival. Once this occurs, that’s when a changeover from rain to heavy, wet snow happens.

A steady rain will continue into the overnight hours with most spots coming out with a decent soaking of one inch or more rainfall. Be on the lookout for some ponding on area roadways, too. Luckily the pavement temperatures for the time being are above freezing and will take some time for those temperatures to drop. This means that whenever the transition to snow occurs, it will take some time before it sticks.

The Stateline for the most part will be all rain for Friday night. Watching the freezing line closely. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

In addition to the steady rain, we will see some mixing with snow or sleet possibly. This will especially be prevalent in areas north and west of Rockford, especially into southern Wisconsin. It’s these areas that are also under a Winter Weather Advisory beginning Friday night through the day Saturday. It’s primarily for this reason that we have a “First Alert” for Saturday, more specifically for those areas.

Highest chances for accumulating snow in these spots. Will have slick travel in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

That freezing line will be dependent on temperatures, too. Our current thinking is that line will move into our region very late Friday or in the overnight hours early. Areas north and west of Rockford will likely see the freezing line move through first, which means a quicker transition to accumulating snow where the accumulations are more likely.

Rain will continue overnight with the changeover to snow following. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain will continue but with periods of wet snow occurring beginning Saturday morning. Some accumulations possible. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Mid-day Saturday will likely see a burst of heavier snowfall rates in spots. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Most of us, including Rockford are in the 1-3″ range for snowfall. Some isolated higher amounts in northern Winnebago, Boone and Stephenson Counties are possible, too. Those areas and into southern Wisconsin have the higher chance of seeing snow totals in the 4-5″ range. Little, if any snow will occur south into parts of southern Ogle, Lee and DeKalb Counties as most of those regions will stick with rain.

Most of us will see 1-3" with higher amounts well north and west near the 4-5" range. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Chances for at least 2" of snow are much higher north and west. 20-30% here in Rockford. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Southern Wisconsin has the higher potential for the most snow. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Around Rockford, expect minor travel impacts Saturday morning and for those impacts to worsen the further north you go. Expect some slushy conditions on roadways with the heaviest snowfall rates in the mid morning through the early afternoon.

After this moves out, Saturday night will see clearing skies and temperatures back into the 30s return to the forecast. Expect a drier pattern going into next week and next weekend, too.

The system will be out of here by Saturday night. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.