Enter Rockford Winter Decorating Challenge for chance to win $250

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - This winter, the city of Rockford is encouraging all residents of the Rockford region to decorate their homes and yards and spread some holiday happiness.

Whether you’re into Griswold-style light displays or you keep it simple like Charlie Brown – whether your decorations are made by Mother Nature or you’re a creative crafter who turns trash into treasures – you can join the movement to #Decorate815.

Post a photo of your outdoor décor to Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter using the hashtag #Decorate815, and you’ll be entered into a drawing to win a $250 cash prize, sponsored by ComEd.

“If your social media audience is set to “friends” or your account is private, photos will not be seen. Please make sure they are viewable by the public,” according to the city of Rockford. “Don’t miss this chance to join with your neighbors in creating a warm, vibrant neighborhood in spite of the challenges this pandemic has caused. Let’s really come together this holiday season!”

Photos must be posted by noon on Monday, Dec. 14.

The contest is co-sponsored by the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and ComEd.

