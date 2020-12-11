Region 1 health departments expecting COVID-19 vaccine next week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Nine county health departments in the Northern Illinois Rockford Region gave an update and shared resources for the upcoming COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

Local health departments in Region 1 are expecting a limited amount of COVID-19 vaccine to be delivered to the region next week. While all adults should be able to get vaccinated in 2021, a limited amount of vaccine will be available in Region 1 in 2020.

Northern Illinois Rockford Region (Northern Illinois Rockford Region)

Healthcare workers who treat COVID-19 patients and older adults living in long-term care facilities will receive the vaccine first. As additional vaccine becomes available, local health departments will allocate vaccine based on risk of serious illness and prevention of the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

“Plans are in progress for getting more vaccine out to the community. The public should know that at this time there is no waiting list or appointment list to receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” according to the statement on Friday.

Check your local health department’s social media and website for updated information as this is a rapidly changing situation.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.