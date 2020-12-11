Advertisement

Biden, Harris named Time magazine’s ‘Person of the Year’

Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its...
Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”(CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Time magazine has named President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris its “Person of the Year.”

Time’s editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal says Biden and Harris won the honor for “changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world.”

Felsenthal notes, “Every elected President since FDR has at some point during his term been a Person of the Year, nearly a dozen of those in a presidential election year. This is the first time we have included a Vice President.”

Time’s other Person of the Year candidates were President Donald Trump; frontline health care workers and Dr. Anthony Fauci; and the movement for racial justice.

Also Thursday, Time named the Korean boy band BTS its Entertainer of the Year and named Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James its Athlete of the Year.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

REjournals.com
Belvidere apartment property sells for $2.2M
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash
Next Weathermaker on the way
Prospects for accumulating snow rising considerably Friday night into Saturday
Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening.
FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely
As the Rockford Park District feels the financial effects from COVID-19 officials say tough...
Community members react to Rockford Park District’s 2020 action plan

Latest News

Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons for more than 200 days in a row.
Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons more than 200 days in a row
Anonymous donors buy coffee for shop patrons for more than 200 days in a row
birthday parade - clipped version
birthday parade - clipped version
As the Winnebago County morgue fills up Coroner Bill Hintz says he could soon run out of space...
Winnebago County Board approves extra morgue space