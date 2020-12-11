Advertisement

Another delay expected in Harvey Weinstein extradition

FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of...
FILE - In this Jan. 7, 2020, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at court for the start of jury selection in his sexual assault trial in New York. The convicted former movie producer is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.(Seth Wenig | AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 11, 2020
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Convicted former movie producer Harvey Weinstein is expected to appear briefly via video from a New York prison Friday as part of legal efforts to send him to California to face sexual assault charges.

Authorities say the extradition proceeding, originally scheduled for August, likely will be postponed again, this time until April 9.

Weinstein, 68, is serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted in New York City earlier this year on charges of rape and sexual assault against two women.

He faces similar charges involving five women in California, stemming from alleged assaults in Los Angeles and Beverly Hills from 2004 to 2013.

Because Weinstein is imprisoned in New York, a judge must sign off on transferring him to the custody of Los Angeles authorities to be tried there.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office agreed to the first delay because of the pandemic, a spokesman said.

Weinstein survived a bout with the coronavirus in March at the maximum-security Wende Correctional Facility east of Buffalo, where he is incarcerated. His lawyers said he experienced symptoms of COVID-19 again in mid-November but did not test positive for the disease at that time.

