71 positive COVID-19 cases at Rock Co. Jail

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has reported 71 positive COVID-19 cases from the Rock County Jail as of Friday morning.

The jail received a total of 71 positive and 47 negative tests. Due to the ability to gain additional test kits from the lab, it was determined that the entire jail population would be offered testing, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

In the last three days, a total of 217 people were tested and the jail is awaiting results for the remaining 99 tests.

