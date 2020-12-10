Advertisement

Winnebago Co. reaches 20K COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

This brings the total number of cases to 20,043 from 19,922 on Tuesday.
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 20,043 from 19,922 on Tuesday. The total deaths stand at 280 stemming from COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up from 277 on Tuesday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.0 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 155 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This an increase from last week’s report of 147.

