Prospects for accumulating snow rising considerably Friday night into Saturday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday was a record-breaking day, as our high temperature reached 55 degrees under sunny skies. You can expect another sunny and mild day for Thursday before our next storm system eyes northern Illinois beginning Friday night.

Patchy shallow ground fog is possible tonight into early Thursday morning. Once the fog dissipates, temperatures will warm into the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon, very mild once again for this time of the year. Then changes arrive as we get into Friday.

Expect another very mild day Thursday with widespread sunshine and 50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A weather system will move into the region toward the end of the week bringing precipitation Friday afternoon through Saturday. This has been a system we’ve been monitoring over the last week or so. Now that we are 2-3 days out from the systems arrival, things are starting to come together but we are still uncertain about many things.

Friday will start dry but on a rather cloudy note. Most of the computer forecast models at this point in time are in somewhat of an agreement that the low pressure associated with this system will slide through Illinois Saturday late morning well south of the Rockford. region. Because of that fact, the set up for some accumulating snow is looking more and more likely for our region with this system

Our current thoughts are this will likely start off as rain, but could transition to a rain/snow mix and/or all snow Friday night. As temperatures get below freezing, the snow will continue into Saturday morning. It’s at this time through Saturday afternoon that the peak intensity of the snowfall looks to be.

Accumulating snow is very likely with this system and that’s why the period of Friday night through Saturday night is under a ‘First Alert.’ Accumulating snow as it looks now is favoring areas north and west of Rockford getting into areas of southern Wisconsin. While accumulating snow is in the forecast, we still can’t talk exact snow totals just yet.

Over the next 24 hours, we’ll be able to fine tune the forecast even more. Still lots of depending factors like storm track, intensity, snowfall amounts, and temperature are still not set in stone. There remains some uncertainty with where the axis of snowfall and travel impacts will be and it is possible that it shifts in later forecasts. Be sure to keep up to date with the latest information as the event gets closer!

