Observing religious holidays in the Stateline during the pandemic

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holiday gatherings will be a challenge this year because of the pandemic, especially for people who want to attend traditional religious services.

“This year when everything seems so dark, it is nice to, the message of Hanukkah is even bigger in some ways,” said Temple Beth-El Rabbi Binah Wing.

While the pandemic changed the way most everything is done. Rabbi Wing says Hanukkah is one of the few holidays that will remain fairly the same.

“Families from different households aren’t getting together but oftentimes the lighting of the hanukkah candles is just done with your own family any ways,” Rabbi Wing said.

Rabbi Wing will lead a virtual service this weekend, plus host a virtual Hanukkah game night.

“Where we place some games and eat some of the traditional foods. But we will play some games online with the kids,” Rabbi Wing said.

SecondFirst Church Pastor Rebecca White Newgren says she’s doing her best to provide Christmas cheer even if it’s virtual.

“We have a variety of recorded music and live events happening on our Facebook live feed that night and we are still grateful to be together even if that means virtually,” White Newgren said.

“It will be a Christmas to remember like none other,” said The Diocese of Rockford Father Jonathan Bakklaund.

Members of the Rockford Catholic Diocese will gather in-person for services. But churches will add extra masses, limit seating capacity, social distance and require masks.

“Your big midnight mass choir of 50 people with all the teenagers from the high school who play brass won’t be happening, It will just be the present up in the sanctuary and the cantor,” Bakklaund said.

Kwanzaa is a week-long African American cultural holiday that starts Dec 26. The Ethnic Heritage Museum plans to host a virtual event to show off its kwanzaa display later this month.

