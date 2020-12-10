Machesney Park unit returns from overseas deployment

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – Approximately 150 Soldiers with the 135th Chemical Company, based in Machesney Park, arrived home this week in time for the holidays after a successful overseas deployment.

The unit deployed in January to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve as part of Task Force Spartan.

“The 135th took control of the COVID-19 mission, running the border between Iraq and Kuwait sanitizing all equipment that traveled into Kuwait from Iraq,” Capt. Eric Rezba, of Sherman, Illinois, Commander, 135th Chemical Company said. “If it was not for the Soldiers of the 135th there would have been a serious degradation of movement of equipment, supplies, and services throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Soldiers of the 135th did a fantastic job supporting CJTF OIR, Task Force Spartan, and Task Force Hellhound.”

Using power spray equipment attached to Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, also known as HEMTTs, 135th Soldiers sprayed down vehicles to ensure they are free of COVID-19, according to 2nd Lt. Tess Slattery, of O’Fallon, Missouri, platoon leader for the 135th’s first platoon.

“Our job was to sanitize vehicles coming out of Iraq,” Slattery said. “We had to deal with sandstorms, but my guys did great!”

Rezba said the 135th is overjoyed being home in time to celebrate the holidays with family.

“Coming home and being able to see our families is very exciting. Now if we have to quarantine, we can at least quarantine with our families,” he said. “COVID-19 touched the 135th just as it did everyone else, if not more so. We were in lockdown for a majority of the time we were in country.”

Rezba said the 135th deployed just before the pandemic hit hard in the United States, so coming back into the new environment is an adjustment, but he’s sure the soldiers are up to the task.

“COVID-19 is worldwide, so we have dealt with this before,” he said. “I imagine a few of us will have a shock as we try to get back into a routine at home.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.