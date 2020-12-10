Advertisement

Machesney Park unit returns from overseas deployment

The 135th is overjoyed being home in time to celebrate the holidays with family.
(KY3)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 10, 2020 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) – Approximately 150 Soldiers with the 135th Chemical Company, based in Machesney Park, arrived home this week in time for the holidays after a successful overseas deployment.

The unit deployed in January to the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility in support of Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve as part of Task Force Spartan.

“The 135th took control of the COVID-19 mission, running the border between Iraq and Kuwait sanitizing all equipment that traveled into Kuwait from Iraq,” Capt. Eric Rezba, of Sherman, Illinois, Commander, 135th Chemical Company said. “If it was not for the Soldiers of the 135th there would have been a serious degradation of movement of equipment, supplies, and services throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. The Soldiers of the 135th did a fantastic job supporting CJTF OIR, Task Force Spartan, and Task Force Hellhound.”

Using power spray equipment attached to Heavy Expanded Mobility Tactical Trucks, also known as HEMTTs, 135th Soldiers sprayed down vehicles to ensure they are free of COVID-19, according to 2nd Lt. Tess Slattery, of O’Fallon, Missouri, platoon leader for the 135th’s first platoon.

“Our job was to sanitize vehicles coming out of Iraq,” Slattery said. “We had to deal with sandstorms, but my guys did great!”

Rezba said the 135th is overjoyed being home in time to celebrate the holidays with family.

“Coming home and being able to see our families is very exciting. Now if we have to quarantine, we can at least quarantine with our families,” he said. “COVID-19 touched the 135th just as it did everyone else, if not more so. We were in lockdown for a majority of the time we were in country.”

Rezba said the 135th deployed just before the pandemic hit hard in the United States, so coming back into the new environment is an adjustment, but he’s sure the soldiers are up to the task.

“COVID-19 is worldwide, so we have dealt with this before,” he said. “I imagine a few of us will have a shock as we try to get back into a routine at home.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

REjournals.com
Belvidere apartment property sells for $2.2M
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash
Next Weathermaker on the way
Prospects for accumulating snow rising considerably Friday night into Saturday
President Donald Trump spoke at an Operation Warp Speed summit on Tuesday.
Trump joins Texas lawsuit over election results in states Biden won
Cooper Watt lines up a putt at Elliot Golf Course on Saturday.
Rockford Park District board votes to close Elliot Golf Course

Latest News

Decorations
Enter Rockford Winter Decorating Challenge for chance to win $250
Klehm Arboretum and Botanic Gardens.
Klehm Arboretum partners with Franchesco’s
Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act
New rules for enforcing Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Act finalized
WCHD
Winnebago Co. adds 214 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths
Hanukkah sign
Observing religious holidays in the Stateline during the pandemic