Holiday gifts for hospitalized children with burn injuries

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Fire Safety Alliance and St. Anthony Medical Center are bringing a bit of joy to children and teenagers that are currently being treated for burn injuries.

Mount Prospect-based nonprofit IFSA had been working with fire departments across the state over the last month to wrap more than 1,500 gifts that will be distributed to Burn Units in Illinois, including nearly 200 gifts to St. Anthony Medical Center. Departments received the toys, wrapping paper, scissors, and tape to allow for a gift-wrapping party at their stations.

With the holidays now upon us, the wrapped gifts have been collected and are being provided to hospitals that specialize in treating burn-related injuries.

“As the holiday season approaches, we see an increase in residential fires because of holiday cooking, candles, loose decorations, and Christmas trees. There is nothing more heartbreaking than responding to a home fire and having to rescue family members with burn injuries. We know that treatments and the recovery process is very painful and difficult, and we wish everyone speedy and healthy recoveries,” Chief Jeff Bryant of the Amboy Fire Protection District said, one of the departments that participated in the gift-wrapping.

Visit the IFSA website here.

“Each year, approximately 485,000 people receive some level of medical treatment for a burn injury,” Executive Director Philip Zaleski said. “Of those injuries, 40,000 of those cases result in hospitalization that can last anywhere from weeks to months depending on the severity of the injury.”

