FIRST ALERT: Wintry mix to arrive Friday, accumulating snow still likely

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - We’re less than 24 hours away from the arrival of a potent winter storm slated to impact the Stateline, and while it still appears quite likely that most, if not all of us will see at least some snow, it’s becoming increasingly clear that our immediate area’s to be spared from the storm’s most significant impacts. Let’s break down the timing of the storm, who’s likely to see the most snow, and just how much we can expect.

While there’ve been considerable uncertainties all week long regarding the storm’s overall evolution, track, and local impacts, one thing’s been sure throughout, and that’s the fact that precipitation’s to commence as a cold rain Friday afternoon.

Precipitation's likely to begin by the early to middle afternoon hours Friday, almost certainly as a cold rain. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As we reach the dinner hour and then proceed through the evening, we’ll be seeing a gradual transition to a wintry mix, and then to snow, from northwest to southeast. It’s not likely we see much more than a dusting in the Rockford Metro, but a slushy inch of snow is possible north and west.

Rain will begin to mix with or change over to snow by early Friday evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Models are now locking into a trend that would send a quiet period of weather our way after Midnight, and continuing through most of the overnight hours.

Precipitation is likely to start winding down late Friday night or early Saturday morning. Several quiet hours are likely overnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

By the time Saturday morning rolls around, we’ll be gearing up for round two of precipitation. This round’s to come mainly as light snow in the Rockford Metro and points north, though could mix with rain to the south.

Precipitation will begin once again early Saturday morning, likely coming as mainly snow, but could mix with rain south of Interstate 88. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Light to, at times, moderate snow will continue through about midday, before likely tapering off to flurries. By mid to late afternoon, Saturday, the system will have, in all likelihood, departed to our east.

Light snow will linger until about midday Saturday, or perhaps the very early afternoon hours. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The storm is likely to have fully exited the area by mid-afternoon Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

To summarize the timeline of the storm, we’re expecting a period of rain Friday afternoon, mixing with or gradually transitioning to snow Friday evening, with a break to follow overnight. The best chances for accumulating snow will occur during the early portion of Saturday.

The highest impacts on travel will likely not occur until Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

How much snow can we expect from this system? Right now, it appears as though snowfall totals should be relatively minimal in most spots. NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center gives the Rockford Metro a 50/50 chance of seeing two inches or more of snow. Those prospects rise considerably as you go north, and shrink to near nothing as you go south. Areas south of Interstate 88 have just a 10 percent chance of seeing two inches or more, while portions of Jo Daviess, Stephenson, Green and Rock Counties have a 60 to 70 percent chance of meeting the two inch benchmark.

In the Rockford Metro, there's a 50/50 chance of seeing two inches or more of snow. Those probabilities go up as you go north, down as you go south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Who could potentially see four inches or more of snow? The chances of that happening here are, to be frank, minimal. The Weather Prediction Center places our chances in the Rockford Metro at 10 to 20 percent, but that might be on the ambitious side. At best, there’s a 40 percent chance of four inches or more of snow along and north of a line stretching from Monroe to Janesville to Whitewater, Wisconsin.

Areas along and north of a line from Monroe to Janesville have about a 40% of seeing 4" of snow or more. Those chances decrease dramatically as you go south. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

I tend to believe our accumulations will be on the lower side, thanks to temperatures likely remaining around the freezing mark throughout the storm, relatively warm ground temperatures, and the storm projected to move a bit more quickly. Most of the Stateline can expect an inch or two of accumulation, in total, with slightly higher amounts possible across portions of Jo Daviess, far northern Stephenson, and extreme northern Winnebago County in Illinois, as well as in Green, Rock, and Walworth Counties in Wisconsin.

Most areas are to see about an inch or two in total, though higher amounts are possible, especially in southern Wisconsin and far northwestern Illinois. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

