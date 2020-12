ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Favorite Gifts: Golf Shack

Stop in to sign up for a chance to win one of TWO $125 gifts cards to the Tour Edge Fitting Center and Simulator Room at the Golf Shack!

Golf Shack - 1631 N Bell School Rd, Rockford

Phone: (815) 397-3709

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.