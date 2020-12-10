17% of Black Friday shoppers reported a stolen package, research shows

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Holidays shoppers are experiencing package theft at the highest rate ever, according to new research by Security.org.

For shoppers on Black Friday and the week of Cyber Monday, 17 percent reported one or more packages stolen. Meanwhile, 45 percent of all U.S. adults have experienced package theft, a new high, according to the research.

Of the respondents who have had packages stolen, 48 percent filed a police report.

66 percent of respondents shopped online at Black Friday, Cyber Monday or both sales holidays.

Of the respondents that shopped on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, nearly 30 percent ordered five packages or more, while 54 percent ordered two to four packages.

17 percent of people who shopped online on Black Friday and/or Cyber Monday report that one or more packages were stolen.

One of the reasons why package theft increased this Black Friday and Cyber Monday was because of an increase in online purchases. While exact figures aren’t available as of this writing, Adobe Analytics estimated that Black Friday 2020 sales would reach $10.3 billion, an increase of 39 percent from 2019 and that Cyber Monday sales would reach $12.7 billion, a 35 percent year-over-year increase.

Given the increase in package theft on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, many U.S adults are taking matters into their own hands. In fact, 65 percent of respondents said that they are changing their holiday shopping plans in response to this increased package theft.

Nearly half of respondents are only ordering items with tracked shipments, while 40 percent are opting for curbside or in-store pickup in lieu of home delivery. Due to these changes, package theft may decrease this holiday season as people become smarter about preventing package theft in the first place.

Options To Protect Holiday Packages

Security Systems and Cameras

Outdoor security cameras combined with motion sensors could alert you whenever your package is delivered. The best outdoor cameras come equipped with speakers and microphones, so you’ll be able to speak to the delivery person through the camera’s app and give them more specific instructions. Some cameras, like the Canary Flex and the Arlo Ultra, include package detection, so you’ll only be notified when your package is delivered.

Video Doorbells

Video doorbells are similar to outdoor security cameras, with the major difference being that they’re connected to your doorbell. The Arlo Video Doorbell is the only video doorbell we’ve tested that includes package detection with its Arlo Smart subscription. Otherwise, you’ll be notified either when the doorbell rings or when the camera detects motion. All video doorbells include two-way audio for giving more specific instructions.

Amazon Lockers or In-Store Pickup

If you don’t want your package to be delivered at home, many people are choosing to either use an Amazon Locker or pick up their packages in-store. There’s also the option of getting your package delivered to a P.O box or someone who you know will be home at the delivery time.

