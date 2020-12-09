Advertisement

Woman killed in Janesville crash

The crash is being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Fatal crash
Fatal crash(AP)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A female driver was killed in a crash in Janesville on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a car crash on S. Van Allen Road just north of E. Maple Lane in the La Prairie Township of Rock County at 3 p.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. An unidentified female was found in the driver’s seat. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Janesville Fire Department were on scene.

An SUV was southbound on S. Van Allen Road, approaching E. Maple Lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch continuing away from the road. The SUV collided with a tree in the ditch line and then started on fire.

The crash is being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport

Latest News

Q3 credit card debt reduction
Storm system increasingly poised to send at least some snow to the Stateline
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/8/2020
Casey's
24 Days of Casey’s offers special deals
Pandemic slows incoming hotel traffic
Pandemic creates a grinding halt for area hotels