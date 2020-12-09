Woman killed in Janesville crash

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WIFR) - A female driver was killed in a crash in Janesville on Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a car crash on S. Van Allen Road just north of E. Maple Lane in the La Prairie Township of Rock County at 3 p.m., according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

When emergency personnel arrived on scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. An unidentified female was found in the driver’s seat. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office along with the Wisconsin State Patrol and Janesville Fire Department were on scene.

An SUV was southbound on S. Van Allen Road, approaching E. Maple Lane. For an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch continuing away from the road. The SUV collided with a tree in the ditch line and then started on fire.

The crash is being investigated by the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office.

