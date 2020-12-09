Advertisement

White Sox reunite with Eaton, finalize trade for Lynn

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn...
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn winds up during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Houston Astros in Arlington, Texas. Late Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said the Texas Rangers are trading right-hander Lynn to the Chicago White Sox.(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox reunited with outfielder Adam Eaton and finalized a trade with the Texas Rangers for workhorse starter Lance Lynn on Tuesday.

Eaton agreed to a one-year deal that guarantees him $8 million and fills Chicago’s hole in right field, a person familiar with the situation said Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the move has not been announced. Eaton’s salary for next season is $7 million. The White Sox hold an $8.5 million option for 2022, with a $1 million buyout.

The signing of Eaton comes one day after the White Sox agreed to acquire Lynn from Texas for pitchers Dane Dunning and Avery Weems. That trade was announced on Tuesday.

Eaton played for Chicago from 2014-2016. He was dealt to the Washington Nationals at the 2017 winter meetings for current ace Lucas Giolito, Dunning and pitcher Reynaldo López. That trade happened a day after the White Sox sent former ace Chris Sale to Boston for infielder Yoán Moncada and pitcher Michael Kopech, launching a rebuild that helped vault them to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2008. Chicago finished second in the AL Central at 35-25.

Eaton spent four years with Washington and helped the Nationals win the World Series in 2019. They declined their option on him after he hit .226 in 41 games last season.

Eaton replaces Nomar Mazara, who struggled last season after being acquired from Texas. Eaton figures to play alongside Gold Glove center fielder Luis Robert, with slugger Eloy Jiménez in left and Adam Engel likely the fourth outfielder.

Lynn is reuniting in Chicago with new manager Tony La Russa. Lynn spent his rookie season with the 2011 World Series champion St. Louis Cardinals, who beat the Rangers in seven games. That was La Russa’s last season as a manager before the White Sox hired him this offseason.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Lynn was 22-14 in 46 starts the past two seasons for the Rangers, with 335 strikeouts over 292 1/3 innings. The right-hander has an $8 million salary in 2021, the final season of a $30 million, three-year contract he signed with Texas two winters ago.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport

Latest News

No fans allowed in Huskie Stadium this year, but plenty of cardboard cutouts filling the stands...
Toledo vs. NIU, Football - Dec. 5, 2020
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers the ball after catching a...
Rodgers becomes fastest to 400 TD passes, Packers hold off Eagles 30-16
Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy on the sideline in the second half of an NFL football game...
Bears on 6-game skid after blowing late lead against Lions
Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Vikings...
Robinson scores late touchdown, but Jaguars lose in OT 27-24