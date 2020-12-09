VanVleet, Raptors prepare for next season under new health guidelines

TAMPA, Fla. (WIFR) - The last time we saw Fred VanVleet on the court in a game was back in September. But the Rockford native and the Raptors are back in the gym getting ready for the upcoming season. But the next time they play a home game, it won’t be in Toronto

The Raptors will start the season playing their home games in Tampa, Florida because of coronavirus mitigations implemented by the Canadian government. VanVleet is glad to be back with the organization that took a chance on him, but admitted the shortened off-season has been a challenge.

“I think practice will look different. I think that (Sunday) was different for me, especially,” explained VanVleet. “Because this is the first off-season I haven’t played 5-on-5. I don’t do a ton of working out in my training. I like to play and work on my game that way. Playing 5-on-5, getting up and down. So, this is the first year I wasn’t able to do that because of COVID. This is my first 5-on-5 reps, going up and down and playing with live defenders in front of me.”

The NBA will not start the upcoming season in a bubble like how it ended last year. Instead, each team will play their games on their home courts. On Monday, the Raptors announced three members of the organization tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The NBA has warned teams that protocol violations could result in fines, suspensions and even game forfeitures. There are, however, guidelines in place for both home and away teams. VanVleet is skeptical the league can pull this season off, but has kept everything in perspective.

“For better or for worse, I think I’m just going to roll with it and see how it goes,” said VanVleet. “Obviously put the safety of everybody first, myself included and my family. Just got to stay as safe and healthy as possible. But realizing that the world is kind of moving on and we have to find a way to continue to live with it and still follow all the guidelines as best as we can.”

When the season officially tips off in two weeks, it won’t be the same nucleus that brought home the 2019 NBA championship. Marc Gasol signed with the Lakers... And Serge Ibaka joined former teammate Kawhi Leonard and the Clippers. But, the Raptors added veteran forwards Aron Baynes and Alex Len to replace them. While there are few new pieces, VanVleet said the mindset is still the same.

“Nothings changed from our approach and our dynamic and the way that we develop and the way we attack each day and the way we approach practice,” explained VanVleet. “Just new faces. We got to get guys up to speed and that’s what training camp is for. So, I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a different challenge, maybe a bigger challenge in the sense of trying to take guys from other situations and get them up to speed on what we do. There’ll be bumps. There’ll be bumps and we just got to be ok with that.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.