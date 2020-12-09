Advertisement

Sunny with Near Record Warmth

By Aaron Wilson
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 8:22 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After some patchy morning fog we see sunshine this Wednesday. Highs will hit the 50 degree mark. We’re shooting for 54 degrees to tie an old record high. Low 50′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. BIG changes coming our way for the weekend as we monitor a storm system that could bring some snow early Saturday morning to late Saturday night. Check back for details.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash
Granger Smith
Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup
Dynamic weather system increasingly poised to bring snow to the Stateline following near-record...
Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure

Latest News

Dynamic weather system increasingly poised to bring snow to the Stateline following near-record...
Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise
Storm system increasingly poised to send at least some snow to the Stateline
Mark's Tuesday Forecast -- 12/8/2020
Cloudy & Gloomy with Rain by Weeks End
Cloudy & Gloomy with Rain by Weeks End
While many models keep precipitation as mainly rain into early Saturday, a slight shift...
Potent storm system to take aim on the Stateline in the wake of record midweek warmth