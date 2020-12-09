Sunny with Near Record Warmth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After some patchy morning fog we see sunshine this Wednesday. Highs will hit the 50 degree mark. We’re shooting for 54 degrees to tie an old record high. Low 50′s tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. BIG changes coming our way for the weekend as we monitor a storm system that could bring some snow early Saturday morning to late Saturday night. Check back for details.

