Q3 credit card debt reduction
This time last year, debt increased by nearly $77 billion as a nation.
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A new survey shows for the first time in 35 years, credit card debt is on the decline coming out of Black Friday.
According to a survey conducted by Wallethub, consumers repaid a total of $119 billion in credit card debt. This time last year, debt increased by nearly $77 billion as a nation.
Wallethub also projects a decrease of $89 billion this year. Officials say while the pandemic has caused retail shopping to take a hit, its given people the chance to save up the money they normally spend and decrease their debt.
Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.