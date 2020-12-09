Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise
Dynamic weather system increasingly poised to bring snow to the Stateline following near-record midweek warmth
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two more gorgeous days lie ahead of us, thanks to the prompt return of sunshine expected on Wednesday, but attention’s being increasingly turned to what could be a sloppy scenario as we approach the weekend. Before we get into detail regarding the incoming storm system, let’s briefly discuss what the next 48 hours hold.
Though winds are to shift to the west and northwest Wednesday, sunshine’s return should be enough to send temperatures into the lower 50s, especially considering we’ll have started off with temperatures not much below the freezing mark.
Skies are to remain clear as a bell Wednesday night, which could offer potential viewing of the Northern Lights, which are expected to be out, but more vividly so well to our north.
Sunshine along with an increasingly gusty southerly wind Thursday should allow us to tack on a few more degrees over Wednesday’s readings. And, should skies remain clear Thursday night, even better viewing of the Northern Lights would be a possibility.
Now, turning our focus to our late week storm system, let us start by emphasizing that it’s way too early to get specific about the exact details of how the storm’s to impact us, other than to say there’s additional evidence a wintry storm system is to assemble across the Midwest.
Its most immediate impact would be the arrival of rain in the Stateline as early as Friday afternoon, then becoming more likely Friday evening.
Things begin to turn a bit dicey overnight into early Saturday, as it’s possible, if not likely rain could begin to mix with and eventually transition to snow as winds strengthen out of the north-northeast, allowing an influx of colder air into the region.
Eventually, enough cold air will be in place during the daytime hours to support a period of all snow over most of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Accumulations appear to be slightly more likely, though it’s far too early to speculate on amounts at this very early stage.
Ultimately, the storm’s track will have much to say on the storm’s impacts, and with still more than three days ahead of the storm’s arrival, there’s not surprisingly some disagreement amongst computer models regarding its path.
A more northerly track is one that’s supportive of mostly rain, and little, if any snow. That’s the least likely scenario. There’s on scenario that paints a far more snowy picture. That’s one that brings the area of low pressure from St. Louis to Ft. Wayne. Such a track would favor almost exclusively snow. That’s also a longshot, but not to be ruled out entirely. The most likely scenario is somewhere in between, favoring a storm timeline that starts as rain, mixes with snow, then changes to snow for an amount of time still yet to be determined.
Again, we must emphatically stress, it’s far too early to get details, such as snow amounts, just yet. Any snow maps circulating this early are not to be trusted. There’s plenty of uncertainty remaining, as we’d expect with a storm still 72 hours away. Even subtle changes to the storm track, speed, or intensity will have critical effects on just how our area’s to be affected.
We’ll continue to monitor all of these details and will frequently refine the forecast as it draws closer. What we can say with a good degree of certainty is the fact that there’s a good likelihood of a wintry storm system having at least some impact on our area Friday and/or Saturday. We’ll continue to keep you posted of any changes to the forecast as data continues to filter in.
