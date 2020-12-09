Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two more gorgeous days lie ahead of us, thanks to the prompt return of sunshine expected on Wednesday, but attention’s being increasingly turned to what could be a sloppy scenario as we approach the weekend. Before we get into detail regarding the incoming storm system, let’s briefly discuss what the next 48 hours hold.

Though winds are to shift to the west and northwest Wednesday, sunshine’s return should be enough to send temperatures into the lower 50s, especially considering we’ll have started off with temperatures not much below the freezing mark.

While a few clouds may greet us Wednesday, sunshine should quickly take over. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Skies are to remain clear as a bell Wednesday night, which could offer potential viewing of the Northern Lights, which are expected to be out, but more vividly so well to our north.

Clear skies Wednesday night MAY allow for some limited viewing of the Northern Lights, especially well north of Rockford. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine along with an increasingly gusty southerly wind Thursday should allow us to tack on a few more degrees over Wednesday’s readings. And, should skies remain clear Thursday night, even better viewing of the Northern Lights would be a possibility.

Gusty southerly winds Thursday should propel temperatures up another degree or two into the mid-50s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Now, turning our focus to our late week storm system, let us start by emphasizing that it’s way too early to get specific about the exact details of how the storm’s to impact us, other than to say there’s additional evidence a wintry storm system is to assemble across the Midwest.

Its most immediate impact would be the arrival of rain in the Stateline as early as Friday afternoon, then becoming more likely Friday evening.

Confidence is high that precipitation will begin in the form of rain late Friday or Friday Evening. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Things begin to turn a bit dicey overnight into early Saturday, as it’s possible, if not likely rain could begin to mix with and eventually transition to snow as winds strengthen out of the north-northeast, allowing an influx of colder air into the region.

Friday Night into Early Saturday is a period in question, as temperatures appear unlikely to be favorable for either all rain or all snow, rather a mix of the two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Eventually, enough cold air will be in place during the daytime hours to support a period of all snow over most of Northern Illinois and Southern Wisconsin. Accumulations appear to be slightly more likely, though it’s far too early to speculate on amounts at this very early stage.

It's unsure how long or how much it will snow Saturday, but we're confident in there being at least a period of some snow during that time. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Ultimately, the storm’s track will have much to say on the storm’s impacts, and with still more than three days ahead of the storm’s arrival, there’s not surprisingly some disagreement amongst computer models regarding its path.

Right now there are several schools of thought regarding the track of the storm, which could have major impacts on just how things unfold here. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A more northerly track is one that’s supportive of mostly rain, and little, if any snow. That’s the least likely scenario. There’s on scenario that paints a far more snowy picture. That’s one that brings the area of low pressure from St. Louis to Ft. Wayne. Such a track would favor almost exclusively snow. That’s also a longshot, but not to be ruled out entirely. The most likely scenario is somewhere in between, favoring a storm timeline that starts as rain, mixes with snow, then changes to snow for an amount of time still yet to be determined.

For now, we think the most likely scenario favors rain to start, then a rain/snow mix, then eventually snow. It's still far too early to speculate on accumulations. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Again, we must emphatically stress, it’s far too early to get details, such as snow amounts, just yet. Any snow maps circulating this early are not to be trusted. There’s plenty of uncertainty remaining, as we’d expect with a storm still 72 hours away. Even subtle changes to the storm track, speed, or intensity will have critical effects on just how our area’s to be affected.

We’ll continue to monitor all of these details and will frequently refine the forecast as it draws closer. What we can say with a good degree of certainty is the fact that there’s a good likelihood of a wintry storm system having at least some impact on our area Friday and/or Saturday. We’ll continue to keep you posted of any changes to the forecast as data continues to filter in.

