Pandemic creates a grinding halt for area hotels

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “The hospitality and tourism industry has been among one of the hardest hit industries across the country,” said Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President, John Groh.

In fact, experts say the drop-off in business and leisure travel is at historic levels and that adversity trickles down to area hotels. Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau President, John Groh, said occupancy is at an all time low.

“Hotel occupancy is in the low thirty percent range. That’s really well below where they would typically be for this time of year. Typically this time of year they’d be in the fifty percent range,” Groh said.

Groh said these anemic totals started early this year with the pandemic confining many people to their houses but area hotel managers said they are surprised more locals aren’t itching for getaways. But Hotel2 Suites by Hilton Hotels in Loves Park does see steady business traffic.

“We see a lot more of same-day reservations, where before people would book way in advance, but everything is so different now,” said Home2 Suites Assistant Manager, Katie Mann.

Assistant Manager Katie Mann said hotels can’t offer as many amenities and people are hesitant to book staycations if they can’t swim in the pools, have a complimentary breakfast, or workout in the fitness rooms. Experts worry this decrease in business could cause long term damage to the industry.

“There’s a debt crisis looming for the hotel industry because hotels won’t be able to make their payments if their revenue has been significantly lowered.”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.