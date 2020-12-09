ISP: FOID, CCL apps taking 4 months to process

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois State Police Firearms Services Bureau was confronted with a massive work increase across all categories this year, especially when it comes to the FOID application backlog.

“Average time for processing a FOID application is 121 days and the average time for a CCL is 145 days. These outcomes are unacceptable to the ISP,” the ISP said in a statement on Wednesday.

FOID card applications increased 167 percent from 166,649 in 2017 to 445,945 as of Nov. 2020, blowing past the small surge in 2013 when CCL was enacted.

FTIPS increased 45 percent from 2019 reaching 506,104 so far in 2020.

ISP FSB processed an unprecedented 64,000+ FTIPs in March 2020 -- the largest number recorded for one month until that record was broken in June with 65,000+ FTIPs.

ISP FSB has processed more than 67,000 incoming records (correlations*) in 2020.

More than 400,000 calls came into the FSB Call Center from May to Nov. when a new automated phone system with metrics was activated.

The ISP has made staffing hires and technology upgrades. FSB staff are now working approximately 17,000 hours of overtime. The ISP has processed 216,805 FOID applications this year, with more than 24,000 applications processed in Nov. alone.

“Staffing, internal modifications and technology alone will not resolve this issue,” the ISP said on Wednesday.

Director authorized hiring of 32 additional firearms eligibility analysts in February and additional hiring of temporary contractors.

FSB began an active recruiting effort to fill vacant Firearms positions in the FSB and retain employees in these positions hurt by turnover.

ISP FSB was directed in 2019 to refine application processes using well-known management analytics called Lean Six Sigma or Rapid Results, which has been used successfully across a number of sectors to increase efficiency by removing unnecessary steps and reducing variation. The ISP has used this process to reduce the Forensic backlog by 48 percent. ISP authorized a state-contracted service specializing in Rapid Results methodology to implement effective and efficient measures to assist in decreasing the backlog.

ISP FSB modernized its Call Center with a Voice over Internet Protocol (VOIP) system in April 2020, which provides a menu of automated processes, such as status checks, payments and specific applications to replace the antiquated single line system.

ISP online access was redesigned to allow applications to be submitted from mobile phones and tablets with user ID and password recovery capabilities to improve customer service and responsiveness.

ISP provided relief to FOID card holders and CCLs by submitting emergency rules addressing renewals during the COVID-19 epidemic through which FOID cards and CCLs remain valid during the renewal process, if a renewal application was properly submitted by the cardholder.

ISP provided detailed, transparent briefings to the Illinois General Assembly Restore Illinois Commission and other policy makers and stakeholders throughout 2020.

You can read the entire ISP FSB statement here.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.