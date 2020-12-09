In-person students perform ahead of remote learners

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Remote learners and teachers nationwide and in our Rockford Public School District 205 are seeing a negative impact to grades and education readiness compared to in-person counterparts.

RPS 205 leaders tell 23 News students who learned in-person are on track to graduate 20 points ahead of those who chose remote at the secondary level.

“It’s measuring all their classes, and the number of classes they’re passing,” says RPS 205 Deputy Superintendent Dr. Matt Vosberg.

To be considered ‘on-track’ students must pass core classes without more than one failing grade. Based on the 100 point scale, those who learned in-person are 80 percent on track, compared to remote learners at 60 percent. As of December, all RPS 205 students made the switch to remote learning due to rising COVID-19 cases in the region.

“We’re very concerned about students achieving to their fullest potential, and we know that students that are in person, it’s working better for [those] students,” says Vosberg.

Data indicates students struggle the most with math classes. However, reading levels in the elementary school kids remained the same as last year. RPS 205 leaders also say online attendance numbers are increasing, which they attribute to technology advancements.

“Innovation with technology I think has been very helpful,” says Vosberg. “I also think teacher collaboration has worked really well. Again we do have framework for that where teachers work together on a weekly basis, and the feedback from those groups has been tremendous.”

Principal at East High School Jim Parker agrees. He says it’s promising to see teachers collaborate on methods, and he hopes to continue supporting them.

“I mean this is new for them, and getting them and supporting them and making sure their delivery goes out to students well, and also getting the students accustomed to remote learning,” explains Parker. “We can’t forget about the needs and feelings of families and students where they’re doing something new for the first time.”

Remote instruction is set to continue in the district until Monday, January 4.

