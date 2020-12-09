Huskies cannot hold late lead, fall to Ball State 79-70 in OT

DeKALB, Ill. (WIFR) - Trendon Hankerson and Darius Beane each scored 18 for Northern Illinois, but the Huskies let a late lead slip away and lost to Ball State in the conference-opener on Tuesday 79-70 in overtime for their fourth straight loss to start the season.

The 18 points for Beane were a career-high.

The backcourt duo did all they could to help a shorthanded Huskies squad. Hankerson played 44 of the 45 minutes, and Beane played 42, respectively. Hankerson led the team in three-pointers with four. Kaleb Thornton made the only other three in the game for NIU.

The big difference was points off turnovers. The Cardinals (2-2, 1-0 MAC) outscored the Huskies (0-4, 0-1 MAC) 22-9 in that category.

It was a back-and-forth final few minutes. Northern Illinois took a 63-62 lead with 35 seconds to play after a left-handed hook shot in the paint by Adong Makuoi. However, Ball State tied it up with one of its 25 made free throws. Hankerson had a chance to win it in regulation, but his step-back jumper clanked off the back of the rim.

NIU could not get the mojo going in the extra five minutes, as Ball State went on an 11-0 run to begin overtime that would ultimately prove to be enough.

The Huskies next play #3 Iowa on Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1:00 p.m. on FS1.

