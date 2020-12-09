Hunter Biden says US Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his ‘tax affairs’

(CBS) -- In a statement from the Biden Transition Team, Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden said he was made aware that his “tax affairs” are under investigation.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Hunter Biden’s statement reads:

“I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

The Biden-Harris Transition team released an accompanying statement that read:

“President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.”

