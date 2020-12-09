Advertisement

Hunter Biden says US Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his ‘tax affairs’

The Biden-Harris Transition team released an accompanying statement.
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre,...
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. &amp;quot;Beau&amp;quot; Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016. President Joe Biden is the guest of honor during the street dedication ceremony naming the national road Joseph R. &amp;quot;Beau&amp;quot; Biden III.AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)(GIM)
By CBS
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CBS) -- In a statement from the Biden Transition Team, Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden said he was made aware that his “tax affairs” are under investigation.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Hunter Biden’s statement reads:

I learned yesterday for the first time that the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs. I take this matter very seriously but I am confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.

The Biden-Harris Transition team released an accompanying statement that read:

President-elect Biden is deeply proud of his son, who has fought through difficult challenges, including the vicious personal attacks of recent months, only to emerge stronger.

