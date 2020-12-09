Advertisement

Hunter Biden facing federal investigation over ‘tax affairs’

In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter...
In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, President-elect Joe Biden, right, embraces his son Hunter Biden, left, in Wilmington, Del. Biden’s son Hunter says he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s son Hunter said Wednesday that he has learned from federal prosecutors that his tax affairs are under investigation.

The investigation by the Delaware U.S. Attorney’s office was disclosed in a statement by President-elect Biden’s transition office.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys did not immediately return phone messages seeking comment.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash
Granger Smith
Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup
Dynamic weather system increasingly poised to bring snow to the Stateline following near-record...
Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure

Latest News

People wait in line to be tested for COVID-19 at a testing site in the North Hollywood section...
Tensions rise over masks as virus grips smaller US cities
Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre,...
Hunter Biden says US Attorney’s Office in Delaware is investigating his ‘tax affairs’
Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen
Missouri woman reunited with dogs after car stolen
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon.
The COVID-19 vaccine may be approved in the United States soon