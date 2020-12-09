Advertisement

Dr. Martell: Winnebago Co. one of first counties getting COVID-19 vaccine

Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM CST
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County Health Department Public Health Administrator Dr. Martell gave a COVID-19 update for Region 1 on Wednesday.

The health department is preparing for the FDA approval of a COVID-19 vaccine. Dr. Martell asked for the public to be patient when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccine timeline.

First to receive the vaccine will be frontline healthcare workers and residents of long term care facilities, according to Dr. Martell. She also expects the vaccine to be approved soon, but said that does not mean it will be available to people in the near future.

Dr. Martell said the COVID-19 vaccine will require two injections, 21 days apart.

“The 50 counties with the highest death rate will be given the vaccine. Winnebago county unfortunately is one of those counties. Local health departments are responsible for oversight of the initial allocations, and we expect the Pfizer product will be the first approval from the FDA under emergency use tomorrow,” Dr. Martell said.

Martell added she does anticipate other vaccines will receive approval. She said there will be a campaign about getting your COVID-19 vaccine in the future.

She said one clinic in the Rockford region — the Rockton Avenue test clinic— will close this month. The public health administrator highlighted some CDC guidelines that were released in the last several days.

“It is still important to quarantine,” Martell said. “It’s the gold standard.”

Martell asked Major Mark Martsoff from the Salvation Army to talk about some of the things the Salvation Army has done throughout the pandemic.

