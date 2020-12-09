Champions Ball postponed, RPS 205 Hall of Fame inductees announced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the biggest fundraisers for the Rockford Sports Coalition has been put on hold. RPS 205 announced the Champions Ball and Athletic Hall of Fame induction is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district still recognized the 2021 class of Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday.

Athlete

Rodney Myers -East (Baseball)

Jametta Bland - Auburn (Basketball & Softball)

Ralph Baker - Rockford High School (Football & Basketball)

Team

2002-2005 Guilford Boys Soccer

Coach

Tom Schwalbach - West & Guilford High School (Football)

Service

Dan Miller - Former Rockford Elementary Basketball Association (REBA) Coordinator

The annual event is a way to recognize Rockford’s history and athletic accomplishments. It typically takes place in February, with hundreds in attendance and a guest speaker. However, due to the current mitigation strategies, the ceremony will not take place as scheduled. A new date has not been set.

