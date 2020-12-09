Advertisement

Champions Ball postponed, RPS 205 Hall of Fame inductees announced

Rockford Public Schools postpones its annual Champions Ball and Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony...
Rockford Public Schools postpones its annual Champions Ball and Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic. A new date has not been set.(WIFR)
By Joe Olmo
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 11:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One of the biggest fundraisers for the Rockford Sports Coalition has been put on hold. RPS 205 announced the Champions Ball and Athletic Hall of Fame induction is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The school district still recognized the 2021 class of Hall of Fame inductees on Tuesday.

Athlete

  • Rodney Myers -East (Baseball)
  • Jametta Bland - Auburn (Basketball & Softball)
  • Ralph Baker - Rockford High School (Football & Basketball)

Team

  • 2002-2005 Guilford Boys Soccer

Coach

  • Tom Schwalbach - West & Guilford High School (Football)

Service

  • Dan Miller - Former Rockford Elementary Basketball Association (REBA) Coordinator

The annual event is a way to recognize Rockford’s history and athletic accomplishments. It typically takes place in February, with hundreds in attendance and a guest speaker. However, due to the current mitigation strategies, the ceremony will not take place as scheduled. A new date has not been set.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Granger Smith
Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash

Latest News

Fred VanVleet spoke this week as training camps opened up around the NBA. The Rockford native...
VanVleet, Raptors prepare for next season under new health guidelines
The Northern Illinois men's basketball team played Ball State to open Mid-American Conference...
Huskies cannot hold late lead, fall to Ball State 79-70 in OT
Trendon Hankerson handles the ball against Ball State.
Ball State vs. NIU, Men's Basketball - December 8, 2020
FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers starting pitcher Lance Lynn...
White Sox reunite with Eaton, finalize trade for Lynn