Business booms at one Rockford postal shop as customers rush to ship holiday gifts

Owners say sales are up thirty percent compared to last year.
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Customers crowd local shipping stores to ensure their holiday packages arrive on time, and one area owner says this year’s rush is unlike any other.

“Shipping has been overwhelming,” said Postal Shoppe Co-Owner Larry Hinkle.

A busy Tuesday afternoon for employees at the Postal Shoppe as the flow of customers and mail workers remains constant.

“It’s all emotional attached, and you can see the fear and you know the misery where they miss their loved one,” said Hinkle.

For the Ritter family this was an especially important trip as it’s their first time shipping a package.

“I was like hey there’s a postal shop let’s go see what they have to offer and thank god we came here because our box was too big and we had to send it FedEx and this is our first time ever doing Christmas sending Christmas packaging anything,” said the Ritter Family.

Hinkle says business is booming with sales up 30 percent compared to last year, and the pandemic is a big contributing factor.

“It’s the only way you can contact a relative, because you can’t go see them most time you can’t fly there to California you don’t want to get on a plane, so you ship something to them as a way to say I’m thinking about you and I care about you,” said Hinkle.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

