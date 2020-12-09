Belvidere apartment property sells for $2.2M

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Schwarz Properties, a 49-unit apartment property located in Belvidere, was sold for more than $2 million as of Wednesday.

Marcus & Millichap facilitated the sale, according to Joseph J. Powers, regional manager of the firm’s Chicago Downtown office, and Todd Lindblom, regional manager of the firm’s Milwaukee and Minneapolis offices. The official price of the property was $2,202,286.

Eric Wagner and James Ziegler, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Chicago Downtown and Milwaukee offices, had the exclusive listing to market the property on behalf of the seller, a private investor. The buyer, a private investor, was secured and represented by Wagner and Ziegler, according to REjournals.

Schwarz Properties is located at 2103 Christi Lane in Belvidere. The property has five buildings with a total of 41 units, newer roofs, on-site laundry facilities and the option to rent from 11 garage spaces. The buildings were constructed in between 1967 and 1997, according to REjournals.

