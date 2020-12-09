Advertisement

Beloit invited to join Marlins organization

Snappers would move up from Class-A to Advanced-A affiliation
Snappers received a formal invitation to join the Marlins organization and become its...
Snappers received a formal invitation to join the Marlins organization and become its Advanced-A affiliate.(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 9, 2020 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers received a formal invitation to join the Marlins organization on Wednesday.

Beloit was one of the 120 minor league clubs that was picked by MLB.

The Snappers will become Miami’s Advanced-A affiliate, moving up after a 39-year stint in Class-A with the Brewers, Twins and A’s.

“We are thankful to receive the invitation to become a licensee of Major League Baseball and the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” Quint Studer of Gateway Professional Baseball, managing partners of the Snappers, said. “One year ago, the Beloit community made a decision to build a new downtown baseball stadium. Thanks to the support of the fans and the community for the stadium project, Beloit will be one of the 120 licensed Minor League teams in 2021 and beyond, have a great new partnership with the Miami Marlins, and bring a higher level of competition and talent to Beloit fans by being moved up to the Advanced-A level.”

According to MLB Pipeline, the Marlins boast the fifth-best farm system in baseball.

“When Major League Baseball reached out and said that Marlins CEO Derek Jeter would be inviting Beloit, I was thrilled,” Studer said. “The credit goes to the never-give-up group of owners in Beloit led by Dennis Conerton. None of this would have happened without the commitment of so many people in the Beloit community to build a new stadium, led by Diane Hendricks, Jim Packard, ABC Supply, Dennis Conerton, and others. As Diane said in a recent video on the new stadium, let’s play ball!”

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Fatal crash
Woman killed in Janesville crash
Granger Smith
Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup
Dynamic weather system increasingly poised to bring snow to the Stateline following near-record...
Prospects for late week wintry system on the rise
The plant has been open for more than 45 years, and employs more than 720 people.
Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure

Latest News

Fred VanVleet spoke this week as training camps opened up around the NBA. The Rockford native...
VanVleet, Raptors prepare for next season under new health guidelines
The Northern Illinois men's basketball team played Ball State to open Mid-American Conference...
Huskies cannot hold late lead, fall to Ball State 79-70 in OT
Trendon Hankerson handles the ball against Ball State.
Ball State vs. NIU, Men's Basketball - December 8, 2020
Rockford Public Schools postpones its annual Champions Ball and Athletic Hall of Fame ceremony...
Champions Ball postponed, RPS 205 Hall of Fame inductees announced