Beloit invited to join Marlins organization

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - The Snappers received a formal invitation to join the Marlins organization on Wednesday.

Beloit was one of the 120 minor league clubs that was picked by MLB.

The Snappers will become Miami’s Advanced-A affiliate, moving up after a 39-year stint in Class-A with the Brewers, Twins and A’s.

“We are thankful to receive the invitation to become a licensee of Major League Baseball and the Advanced-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins,” Quint Studer of Gateway Professional Baseball, managing partners of the Snappers, said. “One year ago, the Beloit community made a decision to build a new downtown baseball stadium. Thanks to the support of the fans and the community for the stadium project, Beloit will be one of the 120 licensed Minor League teams in 2021 and beyond, have a great new partnership with the Miami Marlins, and bring a higher level of competition and talent to Beloit fans by being moved up to the Advanced-A level.”

According to MLB Pipeline, the Marlins boast the fifth-best farm system in baseball.

“When Major League Baseball reached out and said that Marlins CEO Derek Jeter would be inviting Beloit, I was thrilled,” Studer said. “The credit goes to the never-give-up group of owners in Beloit led by Dennis Conerton. None of this would have happened without the commitment of so many people in the Beloit community to build a new stadium, led by Diane Hendricks, Jim Packard, ABC Supply, Dennis Conerton, and others. As Diane said in a recent video on the new stadium, let’s play ball!”

