29 positive COVID-19 cases at Rock Co. Jail

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WIFR) - The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has reported 29 positive COVID-19 cases from the Rock County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., the Rock County Sheriff’s Office started receiving the results from the first batch of tests sent to the State of Wisconsin Lab of Hygiene. The first batch of tests were those individuals that had the closest contact with our original positives.

A total of 116 tests have been completed with 29 positive, 32 negative. The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is still waiting for the results on the remaining 55.

“The remaining test results will not be available until Thursday,” the sheriff’s office said.

On Tuesday, two Rock County Jail inmates reported mild COVID-19 symptoms to jail staff.

“Those individuals were immediately separated from other inmates and arrangements were made for COVID-19 testing,” the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said. “A short time later, positive test results were confirmed.”

During scheduled inmate temperature checks, two other inmates were identified with symptoms. All jail movement ceased and contact tracing was conducted, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Due to multiple inmates in multiple housing locations exhibiting symptoms, expanded testing was completed and we are awaiting results for approximately 74 inmates. As test results come back, testing of additional inmates may be conducted,” the Rock County Sheriff’s Office said.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office says staff continue to practice extensive cleaning protocols including our Skytron 1140 UV Light Robot. They have been in contact with the Rock County Public Health Department, the sheriff’s office said.

