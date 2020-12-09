24 Days of Casey’s offers special deals

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With the holidays looking different this year, Casey’s General Store is finding new ways to make the season special for its customers offering bonus points and special items for reward members.

24 Days of Casey’s kicked off last week. The promotional event offers new deals to Casey rewards members every day in December. From free snacks to special discounts, every guest who participates will be entered into a $500 prize pool.

“We are so excited, we think we have everything folks need to have a little bit more joy in their holiday season from great deals on our pizza that we know people will enjoy to fun deals and festive coffee flavors throughout the season,” Megan Elfers, Casey’s Vice President of Marketing and Advertising.

Tuesday’s deal was a free brownie. To claim yours, bring your Casey’s reward card to participating locations.

