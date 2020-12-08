Winnebago Co. adds 495 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths over weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 495 confirmed cases of COVID-19 from over the weekend.

This brings the total number of cases to 19,689 from 19,194 on Wednesday. The total deaths stand at 275 stemming from COVID-19 as of Monday, up from 264 on Friday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.3 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 155 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This an increase from last week’s report of 147.

