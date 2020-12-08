Advertisement

Winnebago Co. adds 233 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.6 percent.
Coronavirus
By Ben Sefarbi
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Health Department announced an additional 233 confirmed cases of COVID-19 along with two more deaths on Tuesday.

This brings the total number of cases to 19,922 from 19,689 on Monday. The total deaths stand at 277 stemming from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, up from 275 on Monday. The seven-day positivity rate is now 15.6 percent.

“With the introduction of the COVID-19 dashboards and additional data being provided at the County level, Winnebago County Health Department will discontinue producing its own daily and weekly reports on Friday, Nov. 13. Please see the website: https://www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19/covid19-statistics,” according to the Winnebago County-Joint Information Center.

Mercyhealth, OSF HealthCare Saint Anthony Medical Center, and SwedishAmerican are currently providing in-patient care for 155 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 and persons suspected of being COVID-19 positive. This an increase from last week’s report of 147.

