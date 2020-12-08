Advertisement

Rockford City Council passes $168.5M budget

The 2021 budget keeps the property tax levy flat.
(WIFR)
Published: Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford City Council passes a balanced 2021 budget, without raising property taxes.

The $168.5 million dollar budget keeps the property tax levy flat. On Monday, the council approved nearly half a million dollars toward providing and storing the data from body cameras for the Rockford Police Department.

The budget also allocates $1.5 million dollars to give Rockford Public School students the chance to attend Northern Illinois University tuition-free. That money will be borrowed from the general fund and re-paid when casino money comes in.

The city also said vacant positions in city government will be left open.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephenson County Coroner Timothy J. Leamon pleads guilty to possession of a controlled...
Stephenson County Coroner pleads guilty to drug possession charges
Dozens of armed protesters threaten Michigan Secretary of State outside her house
Mario T. Tucker
Beloit Police arrest suspect in connection to Monday morning homicide
Shots fired at FHP trooper's patrol car
One man suffers multiple gunshot wounds after Saturday night shooting in Rockford
A Freeport family asks for help, after a pair of house fires take the life of a loved one, and...
Pair of house fires devastates family in Freeport

Latest News

Granger Smith
Old Settlers Days announces musical lineup
Byron Nuclear Plant
Leaders discuss economic fallout of potential Byron Nuclear Plant closure
Winnebago County Organizational Meeting
Winnebago County Organizational Meeting
The Winnebago County Board meets for the first time with the newly appointed members which...
Newly appointed members participate in their first virtual Winnebago County Board meeting