Rockford City Council passes $168.5M budget

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rockford City Council passes a balanced 2021 budget, without raising property taxes.

The $168.5 million dollar budget keeps the property tax levy flat. On Monday, the council approved nearly half a million dollars toward providing and storing the data from body cameras for the Rockford Police Department.

The budget also allocates $1.5 million dollars to give Rockford Public School students the chance to attend Northern Illinois University tuition-free. That money will be borrowed from the general fund and re-paid when casino money comes in.

The city also said vacant positions in city government will be left open.

Copyright 2020 WIFR. All rights reserved.